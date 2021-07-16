FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Zubie The Puppy

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Zubie The puppy. Zubie was given to Furry Friends to take care of as the owner was in the hospital.

Terry Woo with Furry Friends says the organization is seeing an uptick in the number of abandoned animals. She believes that the summer season is a busy time for many people and have no time to take care of their pets.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Petsmart are hosting an adoption event Monday, July 19, to Sunday, July 25.

The organization is also hosting low-cost spay and neuter clinic Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. The event will be held at Loving Paws Clinic.

The organization is in need of volunteers, donations, and foster homes.

To learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, click here.