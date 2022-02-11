This morning on Good Day Dakota Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue brought on brother-and-sister puppies, Jack and Diane.

Terri Woo gave a shout-out to all of the generous help individuals did on Giving Hearts Day to help Furry Friends continue the critical services they provide to central and western North Dakota.

Furry Friends is holding two events this Saturday, February 12th.

They will be hosting Find a Friend at Gateway Mall in Bismarck from 10am – 2pm.

At the same time on Saturday, they will be at the Bismarck Sports Show at the Event Center courtesy of Moritz Sport and Marine. You can visit with Furry Friends team of adventure specialists there.