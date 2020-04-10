Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue offers 50% off all cat adoptions

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has been coming to Good Day Dakota every Friday to introduce us to pets looking for forever homes and also tell us about their upcoming events and fundraisers.

Due to COVID-19, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue has been sending us videos from their organization to keep us updated.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends says that humans can not get COVID-19 from pets like dogs and cats.

She also says that even though the whole world is basically shut down, animals shelters still have to take care of the animals they house. They are taking precautions by allowing specific volunteers at the clinic to make sure pets are safe and healthy.

They are looking for people to help out by fostering animals or donating money to help take care of the animals they have.

The shelter also houses many cats and are offering cat adoption for $30 for the month of April.

