Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue receives huge donation from Homes for Hope

For over 20 years, Homes for Hope program has been taking a stand against poverty and helping local charities around the nation.

Verity Homes partnered with Homes for Hope in 2015.

Basically, Verity Homes plan the project and then they and other volunteers donate time and supplies to build a home. Once the home is built they sell it, and then half of the proceeds go to HOPE International and the other half goes to a local charity of their pleasing.

This year they picked to give their donations to one we love here at KX– Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says, “Sorry I am just so amazed by all the help and how people come together to help us. We are just an average little rescue and we are just a little rescue and we average about 15-hundred dollars a year.”

Through the Homes for Hope Project, Verity Homes was able to award Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue with $35,000. The biggest single donation they have ever received.

Terri Woo with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue says, “It’s been one of the biggest– since I have been with the organization absolutely yes. And we are just beyond excited and happy and granted its cold I am warm inside.”

Verity Homes also helped four other charities in North Dakota through Homes for Hope. FrankieSue Pierson with Verity Homes says it has been an amazing opportunity to help out.

Pierson says, “It’s been a very special opportunity to be able to be apart of a company that is willing to give so much to so little– and as you can see Julie was so passionate about what she does.”

Pierson says building these homes every year is a lot of work — for a lot of people.

“Our trades come with us and they either give us their time or donate materials,” says Pierson. “We go from building ground up to getting the walls in, checking cabinets, to everything to put the home together. We have everyone coming into help.”

The Furry Friends crew was in tears because of the generosity. They say this money is going to make a big difference for them this year.

Woo says, “It sets the tone for the brand new year– 2020 we’re going into it strong. We finished 2019 with a record number of animals rescued and a large number of vet bills we have incurred. It puts a light onto what we are going to be able to do for the upcoming year and look ahead.”

Homes for Hope has built homes in Fargo, Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson.

North Dakota Homes for Hope raised $70,000 this year. The other $35,000 will be going to Hope International, a program that fights against poverty.

Over 100 homes have been built since they started and they have generated over $10 million in revenue.