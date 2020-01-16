Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Girl Scouts release new Lemon-Up cookies for 2020

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s that time of year again: it’s Girl Scout Cookie Season. This year you will be getting a new option, the Lemon-Ups.

The new cookie will be replacing the Savannah Smiles. The Lemon-Ups will also be marked with inspiring messages to lift your spirit. They will have things stamped on them such as “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter” to try and encourage anyone who’s eating them.

Don’t worry about trying to find them, because the Girl Scouts are making it easier than ever to find whatever cookie you desire.

Girl Scout Troop Leader Danielle Moe says, “There’s actually an app called Cookie Finder and you can download it. It will be just like Starbucks so when you drive by it you will get a pop up alert and that says there are cookies in the area or you can look online and it will show you where they are. But across the Bismarck/Mandan area and even in the greater council– there will be cookie booths all over.”

Below is the full interview with Danielle and some of the members of her troop.

Danielle’s troop sold around 2,000 boxes last year and they’re hoping for even more this year. All the funds they receive will be up to the girls on how it’s spent — whether that be for charity or helping pay for different camps.

They will have booths open at the following places:

  • Cashwise (South Bismarck)
  • Dan’s Supermarket
  • Kirkwood Mall
  • Sam’s Club
  • Tractor Supply Company

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"

Girl Scout Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Interview"

Blessing Bank Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank Update"

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"

Williston Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Aviation"

BPS Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Aviation"

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha Day"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Taube Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taube Steps"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge