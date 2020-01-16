Girl Scouts release new Lemon-Up cookies for 2020

It’s that time of year again: it’s Girl Scout Cookie Season. This year you will be getting a new option, the Lemon-Ups.

The new cookie will be replacing the Savannah Smiles. The Lemon-Ups will also be marked with inspiring messages to lift your spirit. They will have things stamped on them such as “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter” to try and encourage anyone who’s eating them.

Don’t worry about trying to find them, because the Girl Scouts are making it easier than ever to find whatever cookie you desire.

Girl Scout Troop Leader Danielle Moe says, “There’s actually an app called Cookie Finder and you can download it. It will be just like Starbucks so when you drive by it you will get a pop up alert and that says there are cookies in the area or you can look online and it will show you where they are. But across the Bismarck/Mandan area and even in the greater council– there will be cookie booths all over.”

Below is the full interview with Danielle and some of the members of her troop.

Danielle’s troop sold around 2,000 boxes last year and they’re hoping for even more this year. All the funds they receive will be up to the girls on how it’s spent — whether that be for charity or helping pay for different camps.

They will have booths open at the following places: