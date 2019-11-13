Give back to your community with books

It’s the season of giving. Donations of all kinds are needed across the state whether it be food, warm clothes, or even books.



That’s why the annual Holiday Book Drive is taking place at both Barnes & Noble stores in Minot and Bismarck.

In Bismarck, the books will be distributed to eight local groups, and in Minot, the Souris Valley United Way is a partner to get the books out to libraries and classrooms at schools, pre-schools or daycares in the area.



Last year, Barnes & Noble stores were able to donate 1.2 million books in more than 630 communities across the country.



That same year, Barnes and Noble in Minot reached its goal and donated 1,500 books to rural schools in Ward County.

“Last year we went to one of our rural schools and the librarian was just overcome,” Souris Valley United Way Executive Director, Rich Berg, said. “All her books had been worn to the nubs and she was getting a hole in some, so a group of new books, she was very excited and she couldn’t have been happier.”



The annual holiday book drive is taking place at your local Barnes and Noble now through December 31.