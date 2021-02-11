Giving Hearts Day: Leaping into 2021 with Northern Plains Dance

Giving Hearts Day is a unique “virtual” fundraising event and it is taking place on February 11th.

COVID-19 dramatically reduced opportunities for in-person fundraisers, that’s why this year’s 24-hour, online give-a-thon is exactly what many organizations needs as they leap into the new year.

Northern Plains Dance has been around since 1998 and is a major form of arts and entertainment for western North Dakota. In 2019, right before the pandemic, they purchased a new building — not expecting a nationwide shut down three months later.

Hollis Mackintosh Heid, the director of NPD says, “We have seen constant growth over the 14 years that I have been the director. You know, the last year really kind of put a stop to our growth.”

This didn’t stop them from making their presence known. When the pandemic hit, it forced them to pivot and offer virtual classes and were even featured in the New York Times. All while paying for two buildings.

Mackintosh says, “It took us about a year to get a building permit which means we were paying for two facilities through all of COVID.”

Besides dance classes and three major productions a year, Northern Plains Dance offers a community engagement program. The program offers dance for people with disabilities and for the older than average dancers, like Pam Thompson.

Thompson says, “Northern Plains offers, for the parents, to come and take adult dance classes and I thought ‘what the heck’. It was a year ago. I thought you know ‘why not?’ Let’s try it.”

Long-time dancer and senior at Bismarck High School Ellie Fogarty says, she’s excited for Giving Hearts Day. Because dancing in the new studio has been a dream for years.

Fogarty explains, “I’m more excited for Giving Hearts day this year because it’s my last year, and if we do get enough funds that it will be even more likely that I get to experience the new studio. If we could get enough funds on Giving Hearts day that would be a dream come true. Just thinking about it I’m smiling right now.”

And that’s what Giving Heart’s Day is all about.

There are about 500 organizations participating in Giving Hearts Day this year.

