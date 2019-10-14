Good news dog owners, dogs are linked to living a longer life

Who doesn’t love dogs? Now we have a reason for you to love your furry friend even more.

A study peer-reviewed by the American Heart Association linked that dog owners were more likely to live longer than non-dog owners.

Dog owners had a 24-percent less risk of dying from any cause of death.

And even more good news the study showed that heart attack survivors who owned dogs had a 33% lower risk of dying while stroke survivors had a 27% reduced risk.

Other studies found just the effect of petting a dog can reduce your blood pressure as much as medication and even shows that owning a dog will help you get a better night’s sleep. However, dog owners don’t take advantage of this new study.

Sanford Health Cardiologist Dr. Nayan Desai says, “I think the study only looked at dogs and as I said if you have other pets like cats and you aren’t necessarily taking them out for walks. So you shouldn’t just have a dog and be a couch potato thinking that you won’t have a heart attack. That’s not the way you should look at the study. Do everything else right and look at a heart-healthy lifestyle, eat the right things, and exercise 30 minutes and then a dog can help you with that.”

Dr. Desai says while he doesn’t ask his patients if they own dogs its something he is definitely going to start asking.

“No, but looking forward I will have to ask them two questions: Do you have a dog or a pet at your house? And besides the emotional support, they get they also help with relaxation and behavioral issues but I think the exercise part is a big issue as looking as the way the study was done,” says Dr. Desai.

Some doctors even recommend their patients to look into getting a dog to help with their health issues. The CDC even made a comment about how dogs definitely add to our health.