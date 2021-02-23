Gov. Burgum directs agencies to fly flags at half-staff in memory of those lost to COVID-19

Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff in memory of Americans lost to COVID-19.

According to the press release, Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19, including 1,438 North Dakotans who have died with COVID-19.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued yesterday by President Joe Biden.

Governor Burgum says, “As we grieve the loss of our fellow North Dakotans and Americans, our determination to fight COVID-19 and save lives from this cruel disease remains stronger than ever.”

