Harvest House of Cannabis offers personalized treatment plans

Williston dispensary to open its doors Friday

The third medical marijuana dispensary in the state is slated to open Friday, July 12.

It will be the first one to open in the western part of the state.

The very first dispensary opened in Fargo back in March and the second opened in Grand Forks shortly after, meaning many patients west of those cities had to travel quite a way. Very soon, that won’t be the case anymore.

Harvest House of Cannabis most recently added North Dakota to its location list.



As of July 10th, there were 753 active medical marijuana patient cards in the state .. which isn’t considered to be a high number compared to other states, but Harvest rep Ben Taylor says that’s not a concern.



He said, “It means we can give really one on one attention to our patients.”



Employees are training to learn state regulations and how to effectively help a patient choose the right product.



“So for new patients, it can be overwhelming,” said Taylor. “So it’s our employees’ jobs to sort through that in finding the products that make sense for their condition.”

Taylor said the treatment is a patient-by-patient case and it’s a collaborative effort between the doctor, patient, and Harvest employee.



Harvest recommends that patients journal to track how they feel to be able to establish an individualized treatment plan.



“It’s difficult to navigate what the right product is, and not everyone comes in with that information,” he added.



All patients or designated caregivers MUST have their registry identification card on hand in order to shop at the dispensary.



Others ARE allowed to enter the dispensary but cannot shop.



Williston’s Harvest location marks the company’s eleventh state.



“I’m happy to see Harvest is opening in smaller communities and serving all markets, not just the ones that are flashy,” said Taylor. “You know, everybody needs relief.”

KX News was unable to film inside the storefront due to finishing touches on construction and security.



Taylor said that security is tight, but could not specify in order to maintain that security. However, he added that the team is compiled of several former police officers.



The dispensary has provided 10 jobs to local people in Williston and is located in a strip mall on 26th St East.