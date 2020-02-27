Have a desk job? Here are tips to stay active instead of seated

One in eight Americans sit for more than eight hours a day, that’s according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That is especially relevant for those of us that work desk jobs, but a local personal trainer says it’s important to stay active whenever possible, even at work!

A seemingly obvious solution would be to get a stand-up desk, which is helpful but doesn’t really get the blood flowing.

KX News spoke to a personal trainer who suggests setting a reminder on your computer or smartphone to get up and move once or twice every hour.

That could be a lap around the building, a trip up and down the stairs, or even doing a few minutes of exercise in your office area.

Jog in place, jumping jacks, sit-stands, or even push-ups on your desk are all good and easy ways to be active at work.

“If you get up every hour or something and get your heart racing for five minutes, your metabolism is going to speed up during that time as well, so it’ll get the metabolism up, get your heart going so you get some blood moving and get oxygen to all areas of your body,” said Kendra Eerdmans, a personal trainer at the Minot Family YMCA.

She added that stretching is helpful, too.
These tips do not replace the American Heart Association’s recommendation of 150 minutes of exercise a week, but any movement throughout the day will help wake you up. Plus, it can help with stiffness or arthritis.

