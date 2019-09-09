Drug and alcohol addiction affects thousands of people in North Dakota.
But Hope Manor in Bismarck helps people recover with a sober, safe and supportive environment.
Judith Roberts, the owner of Hope Manor, shares how you can help to support the life-saving work that takes place at Hope Manor.
The fundraiser will take place at Sixteen03 Main Events in Bismarck on September 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling 701-516-2912.
Helping Hope Manor help others with addiction
