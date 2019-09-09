Helping Hope Manor help others with addiction

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drug and alcohol addiction affects thousands of people in North Dakota.
But Hope Manor in Bismarck helps people recover with a sober, safe and supportive environment.

Judith Roberts, the owner of Hope Manor, shares how you can help to support the life-saving work that takes place at Hope Manor.

The fundraiser will take place at Sixteen03 Main Events in Bismarck on September 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by calling 701-516-2912.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hope Manor Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope Manor Fundraiser"

School custodian goes above and beyond

Thumbnail for the video titled "School custodian goes above and beyond"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9"

Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!"

West Nile Victim Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Victim Benefit"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Early Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Christmas"

Station West Closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Station West Closing"

Benson County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benson County Fatal"

McKenzie County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie County Fatal"

Grenora bus Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grenora bus Update"

Suicide Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Walk"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-8-19"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Puppy Pool Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppy Pool Party"

ATV Double Fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Double Fatality"

Loan Forgiveness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loan Forgiveness"

Crane Collapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane Collapse"

Vet Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Cemetery"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss