Hidden History of North Dakota

Hidden History: The sacrifice and strength of Hazel Miner

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chuck Suchy remembers the moment inspiration struck him: the songwriter was hauling bales of hay to his cows during a nasty spring snowstorm when he spotted a morning dove.

“She had succumbed to the storm,” Suchy recalls. “And these words rose up from wherever, and I scratched them down on my little notepad that I carried in my coveralls: Wings on snow / a fate not chose / morning finds this dove so froze / who too soon thought spring arrived / in warmth below, love survived.”

So begins “The Story of Hazel Miner”. The subject of Suchy’s ballad was 15-years-old, living in rural Oliver County near Center. But as so often happens in North Dakota… “A 1920 mid-March storm caused school to let out early.”

Hazel, along with her siblings, 10-year-old Emmett and 8-year-old Myrdith, were loaded onto a horse-driven sleigh by their father and told to wait — but the horse had other plans.

“They didn’t take off on purpose — the horse just took off on its own,” explains Shane Molander, an archivist with the North Dakota State Historical Society.

The Miner kids became lost in the white-out conditions. “It’s believed at one point they passed within a couple hundred feet of their farmhouse, but missed it,” Molander says. “Couldn’t see it.”

Night fell, and the sleigh tipped over in the snow, leaving Hazel and her siblings stranded. That’s when her heroism truly began. “Hazel put the young ones down, laid her body o’er them.

“She just covered them, and opened up her coat and went over the top of the blanket and the children to keep the wind from blowing the blanket off, and to help keep them warm,” Molander says.

Hazel told the kids stories and sang them songs to keep them from succumbing to the cold. “Hush-a-bye, don’t you cry / cold is like a sorrow.”

It wasn’t until the next afternoon that a search party came upon the scene — and discovered her sacrifice. “She was just about to turn 16,” Suchy says. “And yet here she was doing this enormous, adult, womanly, motherly effort.”

Emmett and Myrdith survived the storm thanks to the cover of Hazel’s body through the night. And in her death, a folk legend was born.

“Not only in the papers throughout the state, but papers throughout the country, this story was circulated,” Molander says.

“When I get in the middle of what seems like insurmountable chaos, I think about Hazel,” Suchy says, “and what she must have been going through in that horrible dilemma. And what she did was the best she could.”

“Hush-a-bye, don’t you cry / you’ll be warm tomorrow.”

The story of Hazel Miner — a piece of North Dakota’s Hidden History.

Author Kevin Kremer wrote an entire book about Hazel Miner. You can download a free digital copy of the book here.

Click here to listen to the song “The Story of Hazel Miner” by Chuck Suchy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Arson Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Charge"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Credit Myths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Myths"

Cannabis Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Study"

Breaking and Entering

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking and Entering"

The Big Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Big Event"

Divide Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Divide Co"

Robert Griffith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Griffith"

Legacy Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Football"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Ben Gartner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ben Gartner"

MPL Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPL Volunteers"

Missile Chefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missile Chefs"

New Charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Charges"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Winter Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Prep"

SS Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "SS Scam"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss