High school students propose plans to improve ND businesses

Six companies in our area have been working with local high school students to find ways to improve their businesses.

Bismarck High’s Marketing 1 class presented all the ideas they have been working on for months.

Marketing Education Teacher BHS Ricardo Pierre Louis says “It’s more important than just learning from a marketing textbook right. the students will just learn and then move on. But I think this project is something they will remember forever and as a whole provide them the opportunity to learn about businesses in the community.”

Bismarck High Students selected 6 businesses in the community. This included Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, Doosan Bobcat, Dakota Nuts and Candy, Caves, Big Boy, and Zoomies. The students acted like social media and customer service consultants.

9th grader at BHS Malachi Stein says, “Basically we researched and looked out on what could be improved and we kind of built off of that and it’s kind of like most projects where you have to find a building base and then work your way up.”

They had eight deadlines that involve developing a strategic plan, putting together a budget, and timeline for the company.

9th grader Aria Dahl says “With the deadlines, there were a lot of terms that we didn’t know yet and there was a lot of learning that went into it. We learned a lot of about return investment and a lot stuff about money, cost, and values.”

Stein and Dahl worked on proposals for Bismarck’s Big Boy Restaurant. Owner Chad Wachter came to the presentation and says he was very impressed with the research ideas they came up with.

Wachter says, “I think they have some really good ideas and would really like to implement a few of them. I think one thing I would like to do is invite the 2 students that did the survey to be involved. And I think they have a lot of really good ideas and would love for them to be involved by implementing them.”

Wachter adds he thinks it’s important to take into consideration the younger generations feedback and hope the businesses involved this year will take their findings seriously.

“For me as a business owner to know what that generation is thinking because those are my customers and my future customers,” says Wachter. “For me to be able to stay ahead I need to know what they want so I can meet their needs.”

The project was originally started because of DECA and each year they pick out a different topic to help businesses with. The students will be taking their ideas to present them at the state level DECA competition.