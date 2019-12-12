Honored Vietnam POW inspires ND young professionals

The Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals Network started in 2005 to help meet the needs of our state’s future leaders. Wednesday night they held their 6th Annual Epic Impact meeting with a special guest who surely made a mark on the people he spoke to.

Captain Charlie Plumb spoke to hundreds of North Dakota young professionals. Plumb graduated from the Naval Academy and later went on to become a fighter pilot. But on his 75th mission, his world flipped upside down.

“Five days from the end of my tour and five days from going home to my wife and friends, I was shot down. I was hit by a surface to air missile. It exploded and this is a big airplane and it was 12- thousands of pounds of jet fuel and I parachuted into enemy hands.”



Captain Plumb was then captured, tortured, and spent the next 2,103 days in a Vietnam War Prison Camp. Plumb says it only took 90 seconds for him to go from being the king of the sky to becoming the scum of the earth.

“I supposed the scariest part was torture because you didn’t know how far they were going to go,” says Plumb. “So they were putting us pretty close to death and these were kids these were teenagers.”

After nearly 6 long years of captivity, a peace treaty was finally signed and Plumb, along with five-hundred and ninety POW’s, was released. But even after gaining freedom the hardships for Plumb didn’t seem to end

“Of course, I had dreamed about my wife the lady that I had married under the arch of swords after the Naval Academy and planned the rest of my life around her. Unfortunately, she hung on for 5 years and then filed for divorce just 3 months before I came home. Another challenge in life right? Another parachute you are hanging from and looking at the past and looking down at the unknown and that’s where I was,” says Plumb.

As Plumb continued rehabilitation he says he got to a point where he just wanted to forget about it all — until one day everything changed.

“I ran into a guy he was actually a reporter to talk about my experience and at the end of the interview — we were at the basement of the hospital and as the elevators were about to close the young reporter came in and he had lines of anguish in his brow and tears in his eyes and he said Mr. Plumb you have given me hope. And I was really surprised and I was taken aback because I never intended to give anyone hope… I was just telling my story here.”

That’s when he suddenly realized there might be some value in his pain. Plumb went on to publish his own autobiography and became a keynote speaker. He has now shared his story in every state and spoken in 27 countries. But for Plumb, he just hopes his experiences can help others get through anything life throws at them.

“I hope everyone in the audience goes away thinking if Captain Plumb can go through that then surely I can make it through the challenges I face,” says Plumb. “I don’t come out and say that but that’s what I want them to internalize that there is light at the end of the tunnel and there will be a sunny day and if I can make it through this then I will have more confidence in the next challenge I face.”

Captain Plumb’s Military Honors include two Purple Hearts, the Legion of Merit, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the P.O.W. Medal.

