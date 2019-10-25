Horror on Harmon: Bringing more spooks — and scholarships for UTTC

It’s Spooktober and it’s that time of the year to get a good scare in. Here’s an event that won’t just make you go “OH MY GOURD” but also gives back to the community.

It’s the fourth annual Horror on Harmon haunted house. While it’s their fourth year partnering with the United Tribes Technical College, they have been frightening people for about 20 years.

We spoke with the people behind it all and they tell us to get ready for the best scare yet.

Creator of Horror on Harmon Tom Braun says, “You know I just get really anxious and excited. This is my Christmas and this is Christmas Eve right now, and I’m ready to open up the packages tomorrow and Saturday.”

Builder of Horror on Harmon Wayne Jundt adds, “You know I like to think that every year we get scarier and scarier and our volunteers keep coming back and keep getting better and better, so I think we get scarier every year.”

Last year Horror on Harmon raised around $7,000, which gave 40 students scholarships. We talked to United Tribes Technical College, which says this event has been an incredible opportunity to be involved with.

CTE Director of UTTC Sheridan McNeil says, “Any help our students can get to get their educational goals completed and successfully completed is a blessing. We are so thankful for Tom and Wayne and their families that come out every year to do this as a scholarship fundraiser for our students.”

Tickets for the haunted house are $10 per person. For more information about Horror on Harmon, click here.