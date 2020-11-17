How Black Friday will be different at local malls

Thousands of people traditionally stand in lines each year for the best deals on Black Friday, but this year will look different.

Black Friday is right around the corner, but will COVID stop Christmas shoppers from venturing out? Just so you know — most retailers are changing things up to keep everyone safe.

Both malls in Bismarck and Minot are taking steps to cut down on crowds by limiting maximum capacity. Each store has different guidelines, but they are taking extra measures to keep surfaces clean and safe.

Marketing Director of Kirkwood and Dakota Square Mall Mikalah Auer says, “Our housekeeping has strict cleaning protocols that focus on the touchpoints throughout the mall several times a day.”

Masks are required at the mall and there are hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the malls.

Brooke Leno, owner of Out of Town, says “Our employees are wearing masks.. we have hand sanitizer available. We’ve also moved the racks a little bit to enforce social distancing.”

Leno says “dressing rooms will be sanitized as well as counters and the credit card machine.”

Auer says, “The biggest thing we want people to know is they can feel comfortable coming to the mall.”

And if you’re not comfortable shopping in person, some stores are offering curbside pick up
so you can still experience the Black Friday tradition.

The CDC has classified “shopping at crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving”
on a list of higher-risk activities to avoid and suggests more online shopping.

