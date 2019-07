July marks National Parks and Recreation Month. Since 1985 cities across America have been recognizing the great parks and recreational activities we have to offer.

Wednesday on Good Day Dakota, Aaron Fields sat down with the Recreation Manager for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, RaNae Jochim, to see what’s in store for the month of July and why it’s important to celebrate this month.

For a full list of activities the department is offering, click here.