(KXNET) –Although it’s cold and there’s snow on the ground, prime camping season in North Dakota isn’t too far off.

As the population keeps getting bigger more people are venturing out into the camping world and knowing where you’re hoping to camp is always important.

“To research state parks and to find out some good camping locations,” explained Fort Stevenson State Park’s Park Manager, Chad Trautman, “and then try to make a reservation for those campsites. All of our state parks are 100% reservation, and so a reservation would be needed prior to arrival for them to book a site.”

Getting your reservation is easy, and you can do it up to 95 days before your trip. Knowing what your park offers can help you choose the right campground and help you prepare.

“They say, ‘I didn’t know you rented bikes,’ or ‘you guys had kayak rentals, we would have left our equipment at home should I have known that’,” said Trautman, “so don’t be afraid to reach out to the state parks and ask what kind of options they have.”

Hitting the great outdoors might seem scary to some, so having options and doing research beforehand can be helpful in both easing worries and providing a fun and fitting experience.

“So for new campers, especially first-time campers,” explained Cross Ranch State Park Manager, Terry Mitchell, “if you don’t want to get into buying the RVs or the tents, state parks have a lot of different offerings for overnight rental facilities.”

Whether you choose RV Camping or tent camping, it’s always good to be prepared for anything, including the weather. Some nights might be colder than others, so it’s always good to have what you need beforehand.

It may be frightening to some, but getting out and trying new adventures holds a lifetime of memories and will leave anyone with plenty of stories to tell.