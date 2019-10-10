I-94 construction delayed but still ahead of schedule

Most lane reductions for the I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway project have been temporarily removed due to the weather.

They have removed all of the cones and opened the interstate back up to 2 lanes. The weather this season has impacted most of the construction since they began in the middle of April.

KX spoke with one of the project engineers who says the summer months made the work go by pretty quickly, but since the end of September and the beginning of October, it’s been so wet that its slowing things down. While it might seem like the construction will never end, they are actually doing well on time.

Project Engineer for DOT Bernie Southam says, “Basically we are pretty good ahead of schedule, so normally our completion date was November 15th, and we could have been done 3 weeks ago and we are a month of ahead of schedule right now. That’s because of all that traffic control and being able to move around and work with all the different places.”

They hope they will be able to start construction again by next week. Southam says they are working as fast and hard as they can and want to be done with this project just as much as everyone else.

The only lane reduction still in place is westbound I-94 near exit 153 at the Collins Avenue bridge.

Morton County Police says to be extra cautious on the roads at this time. They say any hilly or sloped roads are especially dangerous when storms like these hit. Morton County PD wants to remind everyone to give yourself extra time while driving and slow down.