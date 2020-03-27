I’m here, working on Good Day Dakota from home!

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hey everybody, Alysia Huck here, and you might be wondering where I’ve been all week!

Basically I’ve been at home hunkering down like most of you out there amidst everything that’s happening with the coronavirus. It can be kind of scary times, but at home is the safest and especially when you have kiddos like this.

We have Aacen and Ayla and you know some are more susceptible, we have our elderly and some who are immunocompromised. Well, this little guy is one of those who is a little more susceptible to getting things like this so we just wanna take some extra precautions, right Ayla?

‘He has a disorder called UCN-80 that he was diagnosed with when he was a baby,” says Ayla.

That’s right, so we’re just trying to take some extra precautions. So in the meantime, I’m going to be working at home working on some stories to keep all in informed right along with the rest of the team that’s doing amazing, and I miss everybody and I look forward to seeing you all soon!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Neighborhood Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighborhood Party"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27"

Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny"

Working on Good Day Dakota from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on Good Day Dakota from home"

Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue"

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

F5 Project Donations Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "F5 Project Donations Needed"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"

Sale Barn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sale Barn"

Online Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Sales"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge