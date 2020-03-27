I’m here, working on Good Day Dakota from home!

Hey everybody, Alysia Huck here, and you might be wondering where I’ve been all week!



Basically I’ve been at home hunkering down like most of you out there amidst everything that’s happening with the coronavirus. It can be kind of scary times, but at home is the safest and especially when you have kiddos like this.



We have Aacen and Ayla and you know some are more susceptible, we have our elderly and some who are immunocompromised. Well, this little guy is one of those who is a little more susceptible to getting things like this so we just wanna take some extra precautions, right Ayla?



‘He has a disorder called UCN-80 that he was diagnosed with when he was a baby,” says Ayla.



That’s right, so we’re just trying to take some extra precautions. So in the meantime, I’m going to be working at home working on some stories to keep all in informed right along with the rest of the team that’s doing amazing, and I miss everybody and I look forward to seeing you all soon!