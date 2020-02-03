Infant incline sleepers recalled over risks of suffocation

Infant incline sleepers have been recalled by four companies and the Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission due to suffocation risk.

No injuries or deaths have been reported with the current recall– as of now, it is precautionary.
However, fatalities have been reported with inclined sleep products from other manufacturers after infants rolled from their back to side or stomach, or other circumstances — that’s according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The companies that have recalled their products are Summer Infant, Graco, Delta Enterprises and Evenflo.
Retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart have also pulled the products BUT there are similar products by other companies that are still on the market — and Trinity Health’s Injury Prevention Specialist says just because they’re still for sale, does NOT mean they’re safe.

Safe Kids coordinator and injury prevention specialist Amber Emerson say, “So just making sure that if you’re buying something from another mom or Facebook marketplace is a huge thing to buy, that you’re not buying any of those inclined sleepers and really making sure that you’re doing your research to make sure that they’re not recalled. Consumer Reports is a great place that you can go online and make sure that what you’re using is safe for your child.”

Emerson said when in doubt when it comes to putting your baby to bed — follow the ABC rule —

  • A for sleeping Alone
  • B for on their Back
  • C for in their Crib.

A big thing to remember is also the fact that products like car seats are made to be on an angle in the vehicle, which is why it’s okay for small children to sleep in the car.

Once the car seat is removed from the vehicle, the angle changes and poses much more risk for positional asphyxia.

