Innovative learning helps high school students prepare for the future

A new program for high school students is giving them a personalized pathway to their future. KX News met up with the program’s facilitator to learn how this innovative way of learning is helping students stay interested in English and Math.

This program is so new that only 14 students from all three high schools in the Bismarck community are enrolled. And that means each student will get a more personalized pathway to graduation.

Bismarck Public Schools launched the Innovation Pathway program at the Career Academy this year. The hope — to give students a personalized experience in terms of tapping into their passions.



Like Tony Nagel, a 17-year-old junior from Bismarck High School who says learning this way is better for his future. Nagel says, “I grew up on a farm. I work on a farm. Right now we plant these kinds of crops, and I’m doing research on them so it kind of helps me to judge like do I still want to plant these when I’m older or do I wanna maybe try and find something better.”

The focused learning topics are all catered to what the student is passionate about. Personalized Learning Facilitator, David St. Peter says, “I’ve got kids in graphic design, a lot of automobile, so auto tech, auto collision. I’ve got a big group that’s in graphic design and digital art, welding, framing, construction. Every Career Academy Pathway is represented in this program.”

The overall goal is to give each student the opportunity to work on meaningful and authentic projects, both personal and for the community. And right now, the students partnered with the Lincoln Dog Park.

“We want the public to know that we are building a better dog park for their dogs and

something for them to do,” said Nagel.

Part of the project includes building benches for dog owners to sit on, as well as some landscaping.

Whether it’s personal or professional, each project adds value to both the learners and the community partner.

The class is looking for more projects. The Soup Cafe and The Dakota Zoo are a couple the students are hoping to partner with in the future.

If you know of any projects the students can help out within the community go here.