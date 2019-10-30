It’s cool to be kind – join The Kindness Revolution

A local insurance agent is taking his work beyond home, life and auto policies.



He’s doing that by bringing what’s called “The Kindness Revolution” to his hometown.



The Kindness Revolution is a nation-wide nonprofit with the mission to spread respect and kindness all over the country.



Businesses are able to sign up to be Community Champions and lead the initiative in their area.



Brock Green is a Community Champion in Minot who wants to get more and more people on board to be kind.

“It doesn’t take one person, it takes an army,” Green said.



By simply signing up for a membership with The Kindness Revolution, he’s working to build that army.



He’s inviting the community to be a part of it and one class at Jim Hill Middle School already is.



“It goes back a couple of years ago, we had a dear co-worker pass away and she was the epitome of the word kind,” said geography teacher, Kristi Reinke. “And sort of as a tribute to her and her family, our school chose ‘choose kind always’ as our unofficial slogan.”



Messages promoting kindness are spread throughout the school, but Reinke is taking it one step further, starting with her homeroom students and making them leaders of The Kindness Revolution.



“Everyone needs some kindness, like a compliment or helping someone, just showing that you care,” seventh-grader Griffin Broderick said.

Classmate Erin Mclean added, “Asking how your day was I think is a big thing because it shows that people care and you never know what’s going on at home, that could’ve just made the person’s day.”



Those are the kinds of things Green wants to keep relevant in the community.



“It just goes so far,” he said. “Especially nowadays with all the bullying and the scary things happening at schools, whatever it may be, it’s just a good step in the right direction.”



Whether it’s a random act of kindness or banding together with bracelets … “It just makes you think a little bit more like, ‘hey I can help with this or that, or that.”



… It’s always cool to be kind.



The bracelets are meant to be handed out when a person witnesses an act of kindness or can be used as an act of kindness themselves.



For example, there are special ones that say thank you for your service that people will be handing out to veterans, active military, and first responders.

Green has Kindness Revolution bracelets ready to go for anyone who is interested in being a part of it.



All you have to do is give him a call at 701-837-8007 or message the Facebook page and he’ll get them to you for free.