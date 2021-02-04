It’s officially Winter Recreation Month in North Dakota

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

During the winter season, the cold weather and pandemic have made it challenging to break out of boring routines, but there are fun and safe ways to recreate over the winter.

Despite the cool temps in our state, there is plenty to do, and since Governor Burgum officially made February Winter Recreation Month we found some fun things that will get you out of your house and onto your next adventure.

The first month of the year has come to an end, and Kevin Klipfel, the Facilities and Program Director at Bismarck Parks and Recreation says February is a great time to get out of the house.

“I think everybody’s been excited because the weather’s been so nice so far this year. The trails have been very popular. People have been out recreating at playgrounds and just getting out and enjoying the nice weather,” says Klipfel.

He says Flurry Fest is underway.

Klipfel adds, “We have a variety of activities this weekend. There’s a stroll out at General Sibley Park. We have events out at Capital Racquet and Fitness Center, the BSC Aquatic and wellness center
and our ice arenas.”

All month long you can participate in Flurry Fest.

Klipfel says, “I think people in North Dakota, because of our weather, it’s very important for people to get out and recreate both for their physical and their mental health. Get out and enjoy the sunshine while it is out but just get out and do something to keep yourself healthy and happy.”

And if outdoor activities aren’t your speed, there’s also free walking at the Fore Seasons Center.

Alan Welte walks at Fore Seasons and says, “I would encourage people to find places to go where you can do various activities: walking, driving golf balls here, just staying in shape overall.”

Whether your goal is to get outdoors to enjoy the fresh air more or try putting at the golf dome,
you’re sure to find something to do this month.

For more information on the activities Bismarck Parks and Recreation has this winter or for Flurry Fest, go here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Covid-19 treatment option encouraged for high-risk individuals

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Winter Activities

Cold temps settle in for the long haul

NDC FEB 4

UMary Hockey

Minot State Signing Day

UMary Signing Day

Tribal leaders: Bills continue to chip away at tribes’ gaming revenue

Eagle Hike

Minot Citizen of the Year

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Rec. Marijuana Bill

Minot State of the City

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News