It’s officially Winter Recreation Month in North Dakota

During the winter season, the cold weather and pandemic have made it challenging to break out of boring routines, but there are fun and safe ways to recreate over the winter.

Despite the cool temps in our state, there is plenty to do, and since Governor Burgum officially made February Winter Recreation Month we found some fun things that will get you out of your house and onto your next adventure.

The first month of the year has come to an end, and Kevin Klipfel, the Facilities and Program Director at Bismarck Parks and Recreation says February is a great time to get out of the house.

“I think everybody’s been excited because the weather’s been so nice so far this year. The trails have been very popular. People have been out recreating at playgrounds and just getting out and enjoying the nice weather,” says Klipfel.

He says Flurry Fest is underway.

Klipfel adds, “We have a variety of activities this weekend. There’s a stroll out at General Sibley Park. We have events out at Capital Racquet and Fitness Center, the BSC Aquatic and wellness center

and our ice arenas.”

All month long you can participate in Flurry Fest.

Klipfel says, “I think people in North Dakota, because of our weather, it’s very important for people to get out and recreate both for their physical and their mental health. Get out and enjoy the sunshine while it is out but just get out and do something to keep yourself healthy and happy.”

And if outdoor activities aren’t your speed, there’s also free walking at the Fore Seasons Center.

Alan Welte walks at Fore Seasons and says, “I would encourage people to find places to go where you can do various activities: walking, driving golf balls here, just staying in shape overall.”

Whether your goal is to get outdoors to enjoy the fresh air more or try putting at the golf dome,

you’re sure to find something to do this month.

For more information on the activities Bismarck Parks and Recreation has this winter or for Flurry Fest, go here.