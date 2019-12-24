It’s RSV season, remember, don’t kiss the babies

While it is flu season, the cold and dry winter air is also a prime environment for RSV.

RSV is a viral, respiratory illness that affects infants and the elderly the worst.



Symptoms mimic the common cold, but the virus can travel down the respiratory tract and into the lungs, leading to difficulty breathing, or loss of appetite – which can lead to dehydration.



Adults and older kids may harbor the virus without knowing it, which is why doctors remind people NOT to kiss babies during RSV season.

“If at all you can sense that you’re getting sick, don’t kiss the baby,” Dr. Ndu Ugobi, a Trinity Health pediatrician said. “And it’s not just kissing the baby on the mouth. The fact that you get really close to the baby, you have secretions that are dropping onto the baby’s lips, nostril, and that can be enough to seed the virus onto the baby.”

Here are a few things Dr. Ugobi suggests this time of year: Use a cool-mist humidifier, keep the room temperature where the child sleeps at about 70 degrees, try to steer clear of over the counter cough medicines for young kids as they can do more harm than help, keep your kids hydrated, and remember to wash your hands often.

Dr. Ugobi said peak RSV season is between now and February, and reminds parents or childcare providers that what seems like a common cold could be more than that.



That being said, not all babies will contract the virus. Just be aware and monitor any symptoms.