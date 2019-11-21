Live Now
Keep surfaces (& hands) clean to fend off the flu

Although it’s the holiday season, it’s also a not-so-wonderful time of the year … flu season.

So far this season, there have been 192 confirmed flu cases, which is good compared to this time last year when there were more than 350 reported.

But, it’s just the beginning and the illness can spread a lot easier than you might think.

“We know that influenza kills every year,” ND Dept. of Health Field Epidemiologist, Linda Larson, said.

Thankfully, that hasn’t happened yet this flu season but to prevent catching the flu, kill the germs that harbor just about everywhere.

One of the ‘germiest’ places in your home is actually a place you might not expect.

Some people guessed …
“Bathroom.”
“Hmm.. doorknobs.”
“The bathroom, I’d say.”
“Kitchen or the bathroom.”
“Bathroom.”

There was one correct guess – the kitchen. Actually, your kitchen sink is usually where the most germs are.

That, among other surfaces that are frequently touched, should be cleaned every day.

Flu germs can travel up to 6 feet and actively sit on a surface for 48 hours, which is also why it’s so important to wash your hands.

“Cover that cough, cover that sneeze with a tissue and discard it,” Larson stressed. “Wash your hands frequently, you should be washing your hand for at least 20 seconds, that would be humming the happy birthday song twice.”

Plus, there’s always another good way to fend off the flu.
Larson said, “The single most effective way to prevent influenza, of course, is to get the flu vaccine.”

When cleaning surfaces, Larson said to use soap and water, a bleach and water solution, or EPA approved products like Lysol or Clorox Wipes.

Remember to give things that are frequently used, like keyboards and doorknobs, a cleaning at the end of the day.

