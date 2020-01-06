KX News joining forces with Invisible Innoncence in the fight against human trafficking

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and for the past five years, Brandi Jude, founder of Invisible Innocence, has been speaking out and raising awareness about the reality of Human Trafficking, and the fact that it’s happening right here in North Dakota.

Brandi, an Operations Iraqi Freedom veteran, wanted to create an organization to support the needs of survivors of exploitation while increasing the awareness about human trafficking throughout North Dakota and the country.

While serving abroad, Brandi witnessed various forms of labor and sex trafficking within the most vulnerable populations. Trauma across with military veterans and survivors has many shared characteristics.

Brandi’s own experiences with volatile security and safety issues in Iraq led to understanding, firsthand, how trauma changes the way people view themselves and difficult transitions lead toward uncertainties in lifestyle choices. 

KX New’s Nicci Johnson is joining forces with Brandi in a new web segment called Let’s Talk About It. The segment will be posted online every Tuesday. It will feature specific topics on human trafficking, who it affects, where it’s happening, and why.

Each week, Nicci and Brandi will discuss a multitude of things that influence human trafficking. Some of it can be the stereotypes, who are most vulnerable, the language used in trafficking, and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

