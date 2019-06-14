Last minute Father’s Day Gifts

Only a couple more days until we get to celebrate some of the most special men in our life.

Father’s Day is almost here and if you are still looking for that last minute gift we’ve got some ideas for you.

KX sat down with the manager of Gordmans in Bismark, Bradley Auch. He told us BBQ kits have been their most popular item this year.

Outdoor coolers, fragrances, and golf shirts have also been some great gifts for dad as well.

And if you still are stuck on what to get he says stick to the basics.

“Pick up something that dad can play with the kids too,” says Auch. “There’s a lot of outdoor games you can pick up and get an activity out in the back yard or out on the lake for dad. I would say for your last minute shopping still give yourself to browse, but if you really need to get in and get out we will hit you with about 8 great statements as soon as you walk through the door.”

Auch adds some new items to look out for this year are skin care products for dad like bro mask.

Check out the full interview.

