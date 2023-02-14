MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) –Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and it’s never too late to get a gift for that special loved one in your life.

Flowers and sweets are one of the most common gift ideas, and oftentimes the best.

WalletHub.com says that men will spend the most on Valentine’s Day, on average, almost $192.80 per person.

Cookies For You in Minot says they have plenty of sweets for that last-minute sweet tooth you or your loved one might be craving.

“We are as ready as we possibly can be,” said Casey Klein, owner of Cookies for You. “You can only work so far in advance, so I’m feeling pretty good — and we’ve got quite a few bouquets left for people to stop in and just grab one. We can also deliver.”

As the loveliest day of the year approaches, Minot’s Flower Central wants you to know they have a lot of options to choose from in terms of Valentine’s Day gifts as well.

“We’ll be here until 5,” explained Nikie Brose, owner of Flower Central. “We have a lot of things made up and ready to go, or we will have a whole bunch of loose flowers. We can also make custom orders to whatever you want them to be.”

With sweets often being associated with flowers, Flower Central says that they have a variety of flowers and options. But on average, about 50% of shoppers will get red roses.

“Valentine’s Day is our busiest day of the year,” said Brose. “So, we’ve been getting ready for this for quite some time. Flowers started coming in at the beginning of last week, and we’re still getting them in.”

Afraid you’re too late?

Don’t worry — WalletHub.com says that about $25.9 billion are spent on this day — meaning that it’s not too late to get those last-minute gifts for that special someone!