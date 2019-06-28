Legendary Beatles Cartoon Animator comes to North Dakota

The Beatles took America by storm in the 1960s, and to this day is one of the most celebrated bands in history. With so much success, they even had their own Saturday morning Beatles Cartoon series and an animated movie called Yellow Submarine.

KX sat down with the man behind it all, Ron Campbell. He’s not only an animator but a director, and will be in Bismarck all this weekend.

The morning Beatles Cartoon series received huge ratings and even a 67 share.

Campbell has also been a part of many other popular projects such as Scooby Doo, The Smurfs, The Flinstones, Rugrats, The Jetsons, and much more.

All this weekend he will be at the Bismarck Art and Galleries showcasing all of his work. Campbell has been traveling around the US.

Last year also marked the 50th anniversary of the Beatles animated film, Yellow Submarine (released in the USA on November 13, 1968).

Campbell will be at the Bismarck Art & Galleries, 422 E. Front Ave., Bismarck for 3 days only.

Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created specially for the show and paint original pieces for customers. He will also feature other artwork based on his 50-year career success. It is completely free and everything will be available to purchase.

Times:

Friday, June 28 2:00 pm- 5:00 pm

Saturday, June 29 12 noon- 5:00 pm

Sunday, June 30 12 noon 3:00 pm