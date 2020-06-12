LIFE HACKS: Coca-Cola more than just a drink

Who doesn’t love a good pop, soda, or Cola? No matter what you call it, it can actually do more than just serve as a refreshing beverage.

This week I wanted to show you how Coke can actually do so much more than you think.

Tip Number 1: Removing rust

Is your car a little rusty? Pour a little Coke on it. The phosphoric acid will corrode the rust and it should go back to looking like when you first got it.

I read that scrubbing it down with tin foil can also get you better results.

Tip Number 2: Cleaning your toilet

I mean we all run out of supplies sometimes–so if your toilet is dirty and you don’t have anything–use some coke.

It serves as a great toilet bowl cleaner– and all you have to do is pour it around the sides of the bowl and let it sit for about 30 min.

Tip Number 3: Removing blood stains

Don’t judge me for having a pillow case with a blood stain–but I have come across a random bloody nose in the middle of the night and the stain hasn’t come out.

All you have to do is use a mix of some coke, detergent, and water with your next laundry load and BOOM the blood stain should come out. The show Mythbusters even confirmed it works.

Tip Number 4: Putting the shine back in your jewelry

Ok so I don’t have any real jewerly but I did find this old watch–all you have to do is dump it into a bowl of coke and let it sit overnight- It will remove the grime and restore the shine.

Tip Number 5: Marinating your meat

This sounded weird to me too– but apparently the high acidity and caramel flavor will give your meat the perfect taste and tenderness.

Hopefully the next time you take a sip of Coke you will think about what else it can do for you.

You can also use it to clean your drains, use it to soothe a bug sting, get gum out of your hair, and so many other things.