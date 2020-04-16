LIFE HACKS: how to open a wine bottle without using a corkscrew

Each week, we share different Life Hacks to try simplify your life.

Since alcohol sales have been increasing due to the coronavirus, KX News thought it would be a good time to share some ways to open a bottle of wine if you can’t find your corkscrew.

*DISCLAIMER There were mixed results with some of these tips, but many other people have had great results.

Tip Number 1: Using your shoe

Put your wine bottle in one of your shoes– it’s recommended you use one with a very hard bottom— I used my boot– then bang it against something hard. First I used my wall but then I was like no I don’t own this place and don’t want to put a hole in the wall.

So I used my furnace. Keep banging it and the cork should eventually pop out.

I didn’t work for this experiment but it could work for you.

Tip Number 2: Using a Key

Put your key at an angle into the cork and then slowly twist it and the cork should slowly come out. I used a hammer to get it in there. If it’s not twisting— just keep pushing it down— that worked for me.

Tip Number 3: Using a lighter

Heat up the neck of the wine bottle for a minute or longer. The heat causes the air to expand and it should pop the cork right out.

This didn’t work for me, but the guy at the liquor store suggested using a blow torch because it did work for him. I kept burning my fingers so I do suggest using a grill lighter as well.

Tip Number 4: Using a Knife or screwdriver

Stick the knife in the bottle– once it’s in deep enough start twisting it while pulling it up.

Or get a screwdriver and hammer it in there and it should go into the bottle.

All these tips can get a bit messy, so I would suggest doing them somewhere you can easily clean it up.

By the way, pandemic or no pandemic be sure to drink responsibly.

Aaron also says he wants to apologize to his neighbors for making so much noise.

If you have any cool life hacks for Aaron to try next, you can contact him at afields@kxnet.com.

