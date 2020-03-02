LIFE HACKS: Simple ways to get rid of stinky shoe odor

It feels like there’s never enough time in the day to do everything we need to do.

That’s why KX News is finding ways to make your life a little bit easier. Check out some of these simple life hacks to make your shoes smell better.

Tip Number 1: Tea-Bags

Fill your shoe up with about five bags and let it sit overnight.

Tip Number 2: Kitty Litter

Fill up a stocking with the kitty litter and stick it in your shoe and leave it in there overnight. It will absorb odors and moisture.

Tip Number 3: Woodchips

Try using woodchips. Load a sock up with them and then place it in your shoe.

Tip Number 4: Baby Powder and a freezer

I have always used baby powder for my shoes but after putting the powder in put each shoe in a ziplock bag and stick them in your freezer for 12 to 24 hours. the cold temperatures will help kill the odors even more.

Tip 5: Lemons

Get a lemon peel and cut off the skin and then leave the peels in your shoe overnight– you should have your shoes smelling like a lemonade stand.

Tip 6: Rubbing Alcohol and Cotton Balls

Have any rubbing alcohol and cotton balls? You can soak the cotton balls in the alcohol, then stuff them in your shoes, and leave overnight.

Tip Number 7: Denture Cleaner Tablets

The last life hack tip I found was soaking your shoes in water along with denture cleaner tablets. It doesn’t only help remove the smell but also kills bacteria. Let them soak for 10 minutes and then take out and let them dry.

Hopefully, these tips will make your life a little bit easier and tune in next time for more life hacks.