LIFE HACKS: The Many Household Uses for Vinegar

Every week KX News shares some tips in the hopes of making your life a little bit easier.

In this week’s segment of Life Hacks, we will reveal the magic of your standard household vinegar.

Vinegar: it’s smells awful but can be more handy than you might think.

Tip Number 1: Getting odor off your furniture

Pour a quarter cup of vinegar, a couple of tablespoons of fabric softener, and some water. Mix into a bottle and spray it onto your couch. Then, use a towel to dry it off.

Tip Number 2: Unclogging your faucet and shower head

Soak a cotton ball or toilet paper in vinegar, wrap it around your faucet or shower head, and wait for about 15 minutes, then turn the water on hot to clear the drain.

Tip Number 3: Freshening up your dishwasher

Pour some vinegar into your dishwasher dispenser and pull out the inner baskets and set it to wash mode. This will leave your dishwasher not only looking clean but smelling better too.

Tip Number 4: Putting the shine back in your shoes

Mix a one-third cup of vinegar and a cup of water, then use a towel scrub away. You should have those dancing shoes looking good as new.

Tip Number 5: Making your trashcan less stinky

Soak a piece of bread in vinegar and place it in your trashcan over night. You’ll never have to think about the smell of your trash again.

Hopefully these tips will make your life a little bit easier.

Also, get some Febreeze if you’re going to try all of these life hacks at once.