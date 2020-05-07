LIFE HACKS: Whitening your teeth at home

Here at KX News we want to help you the best we can. That’s why we started a weekly Life Hacks segment.

Before I start, there are many tips on the internet about whitening your teeth at home. However, most aren’t safe for your enamel. I spoke with a dentist and she said although she is not against them, she doesn’t recommend you do them often.

Tip Number 1: Baking Soda

Dip your toothbrush in baking soda and scrub scrub scrub. It will help get rid of those surface stains. Not only will it whiten your teeth, but studies show it can remove plaque as well.

Tip Number 2: Hydrogen Peroxide

Typically, it’s the go-to for wounds, but it might help you to get your teeth glistening.

Make sure you use a three percent diluted solution and swish it around in your mouth for about a minute. You can also mix two teaspoons of hydrogen peroxide with a teaspoon of baking soda as another way to brighten your smile.

But don’t over do it–Only do this a few times a week.

Tip Number 3: Coconut Oil

This is also called “oil pulling.”

Get a scoop of coconut oil and swish it around in your mouth for about 15 minutes. This should give you a shiny smile but also kill bacteria, reduce bad breath and prevent cavities.

Although my dentist was OK with these tip, she says many at home remedies can be harmful on your teeth, so her advice is to not do any of these often.

Also some foods that I researched that help keep your teeth white include cauliflower, strawberries, cheese, celery, and apples.