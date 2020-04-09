Local coffee shop offers delivery donation service for ND healthcare providers

Healthcare workers throughout the state have been going above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis.

One local business has created a way to say thank you to them.

This week, the Mighty Missouri Coffee Company created a “donate to heroes” section on their website, where people can buy coffee, bagels, pastries, or anything they offer for delivery to healthcare workers.

So far, about 15 crafts of coffee and dozens of bagels have been delivered — and the owner says they hope to bring a whole lot more.

Owner of Mighty Missouri Coffee Company Brian Jackson says, “Our number one thing was how can we be helpful and not harmful, so as soon as we are in the way we will stop. We absolutely just want to give a pat on the back or a pick me up or that kind of thing. Like I said it’s been a great way to help support our employees during this time and keep the doors open and say thanks to the people in the front lines.”

The local coffee business has been working with Sanford Health and the owner says it has helped put a smile on people’s faces. Not only that, but they are giving out their coffee ties to help people to make homemade face masks.

Jackson says, “We have nine thousand of them and we are just giving them away to people working from home. Just let us know how many you want and call ahead from 9 am to 3 pm everyday. We will bring them straight out to your car.”

He says to make sure you crimp the ends because if you put them through the wash it might cut the fabric. The local Office Depot has been using these ties for their employees and they are very appreciative of their kindness.

For more information, click here.