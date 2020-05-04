Local couple use 3D printer to make face masks more comfortable for healthcare workers

We’ve seen our community come together in many different ways during this pandemic and a North Dakota has gone the extra mile to help out.

Evan Anderson is the founder of Gizmonics which is a product development company.

He says he wanted to help out medical professionals by 3-D printing plastic ear-savers to relieve face mask pain. Evan says he noticed a problem with the original design that made the ear-saver fall off.

That’s when Evan invented the Halo Ear Saver. It is a 3-D printed Halo that holds face masks in place to make it more comfortable and less painful for healthcare professionals.

“I spent a weekend trying and failing and ended up with 6 different designs,” he says “the 6th one was the charm.” Evan then started printing the Halo Ear Saver and sent them to Sanford for feedback.

Evan, along with his wife Ganya, made well over 400 sets of Halo Ear Savers and provided them to medical professionals all across the community.

The Anderson family also partnered with Gateway to Science to help make four-thousand face shield frames.

Anderson says he knew he wanted to help somehow, “I really wanted to make a difference,” he said, “so being able to plug into this larger community and doing something that’s really land on people and protecting them.”

The couple say they have been spending most of their free time making helpful tools while working full-time from home.

