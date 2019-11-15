Local entertainment network to host late night show

‘Good Night Minot’ is a live stage production featuring the creative talents of Jake Thrailkill and Myles Barcomb in partnership with Good Talk Network productions.



‘Good Night Minot’ is inspired by the comedy of late night television, complete with a red carpet experience, opening monologue, featured musical act, skits, audience participation and regional celebrity guests.

Good Night Minot will be filmed before a live studio audience. Doors open and social hour begins at 6:30PM with full cash bar and live music with the Good Night Minot house band.



The show starts at 7:30. Tickets ARE sold out, but follow The Good Talk Network’s Facebook page for upcoming information about how and when you can watch the taping and for future show dates.