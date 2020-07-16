Local man battling West Nile returns home after nearly two years in hospital

In 2018, Bismarck local, Doug Schirado, was diagnosed with West Nile.

KX News has good news to report… after almost two years of being in the hospital, he is finally back home.

Doug was known for being a very active man and even ran his own construction business.

But after a getting one of the most severe cases of West Nile, he hasn’t been able to walk since and has been in and out of hospitals.

Schirado says, “I mean I haven’t been home for two years. There were a lot of things that went wrong in the last two years as far as respiratory failure a few times and slipping into a coma a couple times.”

For years, it seemed like Doug Schirado couldn’t catch a break.

“I started off with being misdiagnosed here in Bismarck and that’s how I ended up over in Mandan. They misdiagnosed me and stuck me on a vent because that was the only way to keep my CO-2 in my body.”

On top of being misdiagnosed, he was also told he had Guillain-Barré syndrome–a condition in which the immune system attacks nerves and can lead to paralysis.

“They have told me they haven’t ever–at any place I have ever been at–had any person with both of those. I was looking at the possibility of me being on a vent for the rest of my life,” says Schirado.

In the state of North Dakota, patients on ventilators are usually referred to an out of state hospital–and in Doug’s case– they wanted to send him to a nursing home.

With the help of friends and family, he eventually was accepted into Craig Hospital in a Colorado, a rehab facility that he says changed his life.

“I’ve been off that vent for seven months and in that regards alone I can’t say enough about Craig.I mean just to get off that stupid vent.”

Not only did he get off the ventilator because of Craig Hospital– but he acquired another family with the staff. To this day, they still support him.

“You know they try to get you so independent. They supplied me with everything in this room from a power chair to my bed, to a lift- to a shower chair and all that. They donated all that.”

Doug still has a long road to recovery and has to go through therapy regularly. For him and his wife, Dena, they’re just grateful to finally be back home, together.

“I’m feeling good. I’m just overwhelmed and just happy to be at my house. Got my dogs here and it feels really well.

His wife and full-time care-taker Dena Schirado says, “He inspires me everyday. He’s got the best attitude and he makes the room light up just being goofy and is awesome. We get to go to sleep at the same house and wake up at the same house every morning. It’s been a long time.”

One thing Doug has not lost along the way is the sense of humor that he’s been and always will be well-known for.

“So far it’s gone really well… so knock on wood. haha,” says Schirado.

Doug’s doctors say for someone that has gone through as much as him, they are shocked at the progress he’s made.

KX News wishes him the best during his recovery!