Local organization host fundraiser for students in addiction recovery

The North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge Organization is hosting an annual fundraiser relay to help students in its addiction recovery program.

Since the pandemic hit, they haven’t been able to do that– until now.

The Road to Recovery relay will be happening August 8th, to raise money for students tuition, room and board.

Their hope is to make a deeper connection between students and the community.

The day of the relay, participants will walk around the building and hear the students testimonies.

The relay is open to all members of the community even if you’re not participating in the fundraiser.

