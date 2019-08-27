MAFB breaks ground on new indoor firing range

It doesn’t happen very often, but new construction is on its way to Minot Air Force Base.



Military and local leaders put on their hard hats at a ground-breaking ceremony this week.



It’s been a long time coming for a new, indoor firing range up at Minot Air Force Base.



There are more than 1500 armed airmen who protect the base and they will utilize the range around the clock, but so will many others.

Lt. Col. Matt Altman said, “It’s a busy base for weapons training, not to mention we have airmen deploying all over the world every month, and they also have to be proficient in their weapons systems.”

The groundbreaking is an exciting milestone for the people who made this all possible, including Senator John Hoeven, who said, “only the best come north, and they need the best facilities.”



The range will have 32 lanes for small arms and heavy weapons.



The current indoor/outdoor range is more than 30 years old and is the third busiest in the country, and it’s expected to be even busier once airmen are able to train year-round.

Lt. Col. Brian Fitzpatrick added, “This new facility will provide the opportunity for us to train 24/7, allowing our guys to stay in their current shift schedule without losing sleep, coming in early. Most of our portions of firing take place during the night that we have to wait here in the summer, it takes extremely long days to get to the nighttime portions of firing .. to where we can conduct a nighttime portions of firing with the flip of a switch, no matter what time of the day it is.”



The indoor range will also be a major benefit during the winter, considering the many times the outdoor range can’t be utilized because of weather.



The range is set to be completed by early 2021.