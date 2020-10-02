Make-A-Wish foundation pauses travel wishes due to the pandemic

The impact of the pandemic has been felt by many, including children waiting to have their wishes granted.

KX News spoke with the volunteer Director of Make-A-Wish in Western North Dakota who says wishes look very different now.

Typical wishes include lots of travel and trips to Disney World, but the pandemic has certainly put a damper on the way kids are wishing these days.

The world at Make-A-Wish has entirely changed in the sense of funding being down and travel wishes being paused. So the organization has had to get creative in order to continue granting wishes despite the current events. Children who have life-altering illnesses are now making local wishes — things like going fishing or meeting a celebrity.

Director Kelly Braun says, “We try to make that all about that child. We try to make everything for them so it’s just a little tougher with the virtual meetings with the children and then not being to actually send them on their wish.”

Braun says the kids’ health is already compromised so traveling wishes aren’t possible now. But that doesn’t mean the wishes are less impactful or that the foundation hasn’t made a lasting difference.

Sage Ouraednik was a recipient of a wish six years ago. She had leukemia and was able to travel to San Diego to pet a zebra for her wish. Sage’s mother, Kelly Ouraednik says, “Sage got to go to the zoo.”

“I got to swim with otters,” says Sage.

“She got to swim with otters.. and I think the most amazing part of it was.. she got to spend her 4th birthday there,” says Kelley.

Brauns says there are still fundraisers for the Make-A-Wish foundation but families aren’t allowed to attend due to social distancing restrictions. Despite the circumstances, the organization is still making wishes come true.

The truth is now wishes are piling up and funding is needed for when children can travel again.

For information on how you can help make a travel wish when they start up again go here.