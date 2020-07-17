Man with autism looking to bring his Alternative Baseball League to North Dakota

Georgia native, Taylor Duncan, was diagnosed with Autism at the age of four but always had a passion for baseball.

He tells KX News when his former coach found out he was on the Autism spectrum, he was cut from the team. But that’s what motivated him to start his own baseball team.

The Alternative Baseball League allows any teens or adults ages 15 and older with special needs to play ball. They use traditional baseball rules and play between 7 to 9 innings.

You can find the Alternative Baseball League in 22 states. He’s been able to let more than 400 people from across the nation play the game without any judgement or social stigma.

Duncan says this league is not going to let anything “slide” when it comes improving players skills or simply offering a little hope.

“It sounds terrible to be denied so many opportunities, but it’s actually given me the empowerment, encouragement, and inspiration to pass off the positive lessons I’ve learned through America’s past time and others that don’t have that luxury to play regular baseball”

They have had to shut down all their programs as of now because of the pandemic but Duncan says that’s not stopping him from wanting to bring it to North Dakota.

Duncan says, “Look out Covid-19 here comes Alternative baseball and is moving to power through perceptions and guess what Bismarck and guess what North Dakota– home of the Bismarck Larks–and guess what we want to come for you next. We want to find that coach manager to make it happen now—so sign up today at.”

Ducan’s main goal is to inspire, raise awareness, and acceptance for people with autism or anyone else with special needs.

It’s not just about baseball either, but about helping players grow in character, social skills, and anything else that life throws at them. All they need is a registered agent in for our state to get it started in North Dakota.

