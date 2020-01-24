Mandan High School is North Dakota’s first-ever eSports champions

The eSports season for North Dakota high schools has finally come to an end.

Mandan High recently won the state championship in eSports.

They were one of 14 schools in the state to compete in an eSports league. Three of the 16 students competed in the game Rocket League. Their biggest competitor was Red River High School in Grand Forks, which they won in a 3-2 match.

KX News spoke with head coach Stephen Kessler to see what it feels like to be the first team in North Dakota with this title.

Kessler says “When we won that last game it was just a sigh of relief to be the first North Dakota team–especially in that head to head matchup against Grand Forks to be and win that game as well.”

Not only has this been an incredible season for the school, but this was an opportunity for many students to be a part of their first eSports team.

Mandan High School eSports member, Issac Lobe says, “Actually, Really cool. This is my first time being able to do something for a school, so this actually makes me feel good about it so.”

Last night they competed in the Central Regional Championship against a team in Louisiana, they lost but they still had an incredible year.

Congratulations to Mandan High School. One of the players will continue his eSports career at Dickinson State next year as well as play golf.