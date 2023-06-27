The City of Mandan has announced street closures for their Fourth of July festivities.

For the Parade, Main Street on the west side of Memorial Highway will be closed starting at 7:30 in the morning. Memorial Highway will be closed to westbound traffic from Third Street and Bisman to East Main starting at 9:30. Exit 155 off I-94 into Mandan will be closed starting at 7 a.m. These roads will be reopened at the conclusion of the parade.

Immediately following the fireworks display Dacotah Centennial Park, 24th Avenue SE will be closed to eastbound traffic, while Longspur Trail will be have the westbound lanes closed. There will be no eastbound traffic allowed on East Main Street onto Memorial Highway. Riverwood Avenue will be completely closed before and after the display.