Mandan schools give over 400 N.D. students Christmas gifts

Mandan Public Schools are doing what they can to make sure that all of their students will get some type of surprise this Christmas.

Mandan Public Schools Social Worker Laura Just says “We open the program up to any family that is in need of assistance. Those could be from families that are having bills piling up, it could be our free and reduced families, or it could be our homeless families. We don’t ask questions.”

Mandan Public Schools has been providing service for over a decade now. All you have to do is complete an application and the school partners with a local business to help provide one to three gifts for a child who may not otherwise get a Christmas present this year.

It originally started as a partnership with First Lutheran Church, but because of the increasing need, they have had to branch out to other organizations.

“We are using places like NCISC, Dakota Community Bank, NDSU Extension Services in Morton County, our Mandan Police Department, Tesoro Mandan Refinery,” says Just. “And all of those places have come together to help us make sure every child has present from mom and dad under the Christmas Tree on Christmas morning.”

This year they have been able to help over 400 students, and the school staff says it has been incredible to see what the community has done.

Mary Stark Elementary Principal Chad Radke says, “It’s overwhelming, it really is. It’s overwhelming in a good way that there’s so many people that just want to give to families that may have fallen on some tough times and they just open up their hearts to give to those less fortunate which is really the true meaning of Christmas.”

And it’s an impact that can be seen right away from these families.

“There’s lots of tears, and more than anything it’s just this feeling of hope and knowing that they aren’t alone,” says Just.

They still have families coming in everyday.

“We had a mom show up that didn’t really understand and had just moved into the area and didn’t realize this assistance was there,” Just tells KX. “She was very stressed out about how she was going to put a meal on the table for the two weeks over Christmas break and did not have the money to buy extra presents and when she found out we had this she came up and picked up a food basket and presents and we sat for half an hour and had coffee and just met a new family in our district and it was awesome.”

MPS says they couldn’t have done it without all the community support. They are continuing to take donations, and also have a food pantry that is used throughout the year.

Just adds they are expecting to help approximately 450 students for the next year due to increasing enrollment.

If you would like to donate you can contact Mandan Public Schools by clicking here.