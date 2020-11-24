Mandan woman sings National Anthem on Facebook Live, uniting the community

While some form support groups or meet up virtually to connect during the pandemic, one North Dakota woman is using the power of social media, and her voice.

We’re used to hearing the Star Spangled Banner sung at sporting events but a Mandan woman is bringing it to the town every Monday at 7:20 am.

Colleen Reinhardt greeting people from her phone, “Good morning everyone. I’m hoping some of you will join me this morning.”

About two weeks ago, Colleen Reinhardt was feeling like she wanted to help encourage the community. She says, “One of my favorite things to do is sing the National Anthem.”

So she went to her favorite place: the state capital building and sang on Facebook Live. “We are gonna focus our attention to the flag and please join us in singing the National Anthem,” says Reinhardt.

And social media has loved it. It’s been shared close to 200 times. She even has followers who sing with her now. Singer Kathy Wachter says, “I believe that we as American’s need to stick together and really celebrate the United States of America and what a great honor to respect our flag.”

This week she and several others gathered at the Bismarck Police Station flag to sing together.



Colleen says, “People like to sing the national anthem no matter what anybody says. There are other times other than in sports we can do that.. like share it with everyone right now.”