Mandan yoga studio offers a safer way to ring in the New Year

Who needs a New Year’s party when you can take a yoga class instead?

Moving into 2021, The Studio: Wellness Community in Mandan is taking a non-traditional approach to celebrating the end of 2020.

You could say they’re marching to the beat of their own drum.

Ashley Hertz, a Shamanic Reiki practitioner says, “The drum, at four beats per minutes, slows the brain waves down, so that it puts you in a deep state of healing, so that you can release anything that no longer serves you, helps with pain, lowers your blood pressure, anxiety. It just promotes overall well being.”

Hertz studied the drumming mediation technique for two years before bringing it to the Bismarck-Mandan area and now she’s using it to ring in the New Year and help others do the same.

Ashley says, “I’ve always been in the healing business. I worked in healthcare for a while. And I got out of that and I started more on the spiritual way of helping people I had to process a lot of trauma and anxiety throughout my life and it’s really important to me to help people know that they’re not alone while they’re going through things like that and I can help them release that.”

She says this drumming is a shamanic healing technique that she uses as a form of music therapy for clients. She says it can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Keri Vammer, the owner of The Studio: Wellness Community says, “I love the drumming meditations. It’s fun because it’s a little different experience I’ve always been really intrigued by sound therapy during meditation.”

The drumming is one of several techniques the Studio Wellness Community uses.

Keri says their mission is to have fun and help people heal “Our overarching goal here is to be able to provide a place for the community that allows people to feel comfortable and safe when they come in.”

For more information on the classes, click here.

