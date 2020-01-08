Meet North Dakota’s U.S. Senate Youth delegate: Rachel Goven of Turtle Lake

From a high school with just 10 students in its graduating class, a Turtle Lake senior is one of 104 students nationwide to be selected for the United States Senate Youth Program.



Rachel Goven is involved in nearly a dozen different ways in her school and her community.



It’s that, plus her knowledge of state and federal government, that earned her the spot as a delegate for the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

“I want to encourage others,” Goven said.

That’s one thing that sets her apart from the rest: her desire to work hard for not only herself but for those around her.



She said, “Setting a good example and being a role model is something that means a lot to me.”



Plus, she likes what she does. She’s involved in the school choir, band, and her church, to name a few.



“It really just helps you build connections,” Goven said, “and I just feel like it’s really good to give back and be involved.”



But it’s the titles she’s held, like Vice President of student council or North Dakota representative for the National Youth Leadership Council, that made her one of two North Dakota students chosen for the U.S. Senate Youth Program.



She and delegates from across the country will spend a week in Washington D.C. and get a $10,000 scholarship, which Goven plans to put to good use at UND this fall.



Being one of just 60 high schoolers at Turtle Lake Mercer School, she said its thanks to the small-town setting that she’s been granted so much opportunity.

“I really do feel proud to represent and come from a small school.”



Goven is a great example that there are no limitations because of where you live, which her English teacher can attest to.



“It is important for all students to try something outside of their comfort zone,” Anita Laib said. “If you think you can do it, try for it.”



Goven said that she and her fellow leaders will participate in leadership and education opportunities in D.C., including something she considers to be most exciting, a meeting with President Trump.



The trip coming up in March will actually be her third time to Washington D.C., all thanks to the opportunities she’s chased and achieved throughout the years.